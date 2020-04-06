UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In US Showing 'Leveling' Trend Across All US States - Pence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence says that there is a trend of leveling in the number of COVID-19 cases across all US states.

"New cases were down slightly," Pence said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, adding that a "leveling" trend was reported by all the state governors he talked to.

Pence stressed that, as Trump said earlier at the briefing, there was "light at the end of the tunnel." "We'll get through this a lot sooner than we first thought it would take," the vice president said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 335,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, which is the largest number of COVID-19 cases of all countries.

The United States has the third largest death toll from COVID-19 in the world (over 9,500 fatalities), it is surpassed only by Italy (over 15,880 deaths) and Spain (more than 12,600 deaths). The city of New York alone has registered over 2,250 deaths from COVID-19.

Trump said during a White House press briefing on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 deaths would be on the rise in the following two weeks.

