Coronavirus Cases In US State Of Maryland Increase 54% On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of Maryland increased by 54 percent on Tuesday, Mike Ricci, spokesperson for the Maryland Governor, said in a statement.

"Today's daily count from the [Maryland Health Department] shows that Maryland has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19," Ricci said via Twitter. "This is our biggest one-day jump to date: 54 percent."

Since Monday, the Maryland authorities confirmed 20 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

The Maryland Health Department said most of the infected individuals are between 19 and 64 years old.

Another 20 people who tested positive are 65 years old or older, the Maryland Health Department added.

