Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 17 Million - Johns Hopkins University

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 17 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 17 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States stood at 17,000,408 as of Thursday morning.

There have been 307,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

More than 1 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last four days and with 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.