UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In US Surpass 17 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:28 PM

Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 17 Million - Johns Hopkins University

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 17 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 17 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States stood at 17,000,408 as of Thursday morning.

There have been 307,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

More than 1 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last four days and with 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 minute ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

16 minutes ago

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministe ..

31 minutes ago

Six suspects held, weapons recovered

2 seconds ago

UAEPL Technical Committee announces start dates fo ..

31 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balcohistan

4 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.