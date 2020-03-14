UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Washington State Approach 600 With 37 Deaths - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Coronavirus Cases in Washington State Approach 600 With 37 Deaths - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Thirty-seven people have died in Washington State as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and the number of confirmed infection cases approach 600, the state's Health Department said.

The Washington Health Department reported on its website on Friday that 568 people have been confirmed for being infected with COVID-19 and 37 people have died.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus to free up to $50 billion for response efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the US authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the latest updated report on the number of deaths in Washington State, CDC said that least 41 Americans have died from the disease.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Died Columbia From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

2 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

3 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

3 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

3 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.