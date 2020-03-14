Coronavirus Cases in Washington State Approach 600 With 37 Deaths - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Thirty-seven people have died in Washington State as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and the number of confirmed infection cases approach 600, the state's Health Department said.

The Washington Health Department reported on its website on Friday that 568 people have been confirmed for being infected with COVID-19 and 37 people have died.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus to free up to $50 billion for response efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the US authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the latest updated report on the number of deaths in Washington State, CDC said that least 41 Americans have died from the disease.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.