Coronavirus Cases on African Continent Surpass 50,000 With 2,000 Deaths - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has reached 51,239, with 2,006 related deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa said on Thursday.

According to the organization's statistics, COVID-19 has reached all 54 African countries and only nine nations have yet to register any fatalities from the disease.

The spread of the disease appears to be on a steep trajectory, as only 15,000 cases had been recorded on the continent in mid-April.

South Africa has the highest tally with 7,808 cases, while Egypt and Algeria follow with 7,588 and 4,997 cases, respectively.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an Ethiopian national, last month expressed concern about the ability of health care systems in developing nations to cope with a sharp increase in patients should the coronavirus take hold on the continent.

Many nations have taken a variety of mitigation measures and many have issued stay-at-home orders.