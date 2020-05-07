UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases On African Continent Surpass 50,000 With 2,000 Deaths - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Coronavirus Cases on African Continent Surpass 50,000 With 2,000 Deaths - WHO

The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has reached 51,239, with 2,006 related deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has reached 51,239, with 2,006 related deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa said on Thursday.

According to the organization's statistics, COVID-19 has reached all 54 African countries and only nine nations have yet to register any fatalities from the disease.

The spread of the disease appears to be on a steep trajectory, as only 15,000 cases had been recorded on the continent in mid-April.

South Africa has the highest tally with 7,808 cases, while Egypt and Algeria follow with 7,588 and 4,997 cases, respectively.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an Ethiopian national, last month expressed concern about the ability of health care systems in developing nations to cope with a sharp increase in patients should the coronavirus take hold on the continent.

Many nations have taken a variety of mitigation measures and many have issued stay-at-home orders.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Algeria All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

6 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

22 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

16 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

16 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.