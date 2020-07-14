UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Reported By US Air Force Nearly Triple In June To Over 4,000

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus Cases Reported by US Air Force Nearly Triple in June to Over 4,000

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US Air Force said in a press release on Monday that it reported 4,073 novel coronavirus cases among active duty service members, dependents, civilian employees and contractors - a nearly three-fold increase from the 1,400 infections nearly a month earlier.

The release offered no explanation for the surge in cases and consisted of charts with cumulative data compiled each Sunday beginning with June 15.

The latest data as of 6:00 p.m. Sunday showed 2,599 active duty airmen, 583 civilian, 642 dependents and 249 contractors infected for a total of 4,073, with 53 hospitalizations, 1,121 recoveries and seven deaths, according to the release.

Data on June 15 showed 1,400 infections by 700 airmen, 257 civilians, 308 dependents and 135 contractors totaling 1,400 cases. Of those, 32 people were hospitalized at the time, 636 having recovered and four have died, the release said.

Some medical experts have said the number of infections should be viewed relative to the number of coronavirus-related deaths and the latter number in the United States has decreased tenfold.

