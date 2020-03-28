Coronavirus cases rise in 8 Arab states

Health authorities in eight Arab countries reported fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Health authorities in eight Arab countries reported fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Iraq's Health Ministry said two people died from the virus, bringing the country's death toll to 42.

A ministry statement said the total coronavirus infections rose to 506 after 48 cases were detected while 131 patients have recovered from the virus.

In a statement, Morocco's Health Ministry said 13 coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the total infections in the country to 358.

The ministry put the death toll from the disease at 23 and 11 recoveries.

In Palestine, six new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the total cases to 97, according to a spokesman for the Palestinian government.

In Oman, the Health Ministry said 21 new infections were registered, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the Gulf state to 152.

According to the ministry, a total of 23 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed 21 new infections, taking the total virus infections to 412 and eight deaths.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry reported 10 new cases from the virus, raising the total infections to 235.

In Sudan, the Health Ministry said the total coronavirus cases rose to five after two people tested positive for the virus.

In Mauritania, Health Minister Mohamed Nedhirou Ould Hamed said two coronavirus cases were detected, taking the total infections to five.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories.

The data shows over 614,800 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 28,600 and over 135,600 recoveries.