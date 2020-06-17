UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Rising In South Korea As New Clusters Feared - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Coronavirus Cases Rising in South Korea as New Clusters Feared - Reports

South Korea's daily coronavirus tally surged back to 43 in the past day, media said Wednesday, with a cluster of five reported outside of the Seoul metropolitan area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea's daily coronavirus tally surged back to 43 in the past day, media said Wednesday, with a cluster of five reported outside of the Seoul metropolitan area.

Health authorities are on high alert, the Yonhap news agency said, as the cluster in Daejeon marks the first time since the start of June that a group of infections was recorded outside of the capital.

The country now has 12,198 confirmed cases. Another virus patient died in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 279.

The metropolitan area, home to a half of the country's population, accounted for 25 of the new locally transmitted infections.

South Korea eased social distancing measures in early May after the infection curve flattened, but the authorities soon reported a cluster in a nightlife district in Seoul. More clusters have since been traced to religious gatherings and a door-to-door sales firm.

