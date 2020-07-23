UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Top 3 Million In Europe: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:36 PM

More than three million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Europe, more than half of them in Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to an AFP tally Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :More than three million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Europe, more than half of them in Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to an AFP tally Thursday.

Europe has registered 3,002,861 infections, out of a global total of 15,237,784.

The continent remains the hardest hit in terms of deaths, with 206,633 out of 626,994 worldwide.

Russia recorded the highest number of cases in the continent, at 795,038 including 12,892 deaths, followed by Britain (296,377 cases and 45,501 deaths), Spain (267,551 and 28,426) and Italy (245,032 and 35,082).

The figures of detected infections likely reflect only a portion of the actual number of cases.

