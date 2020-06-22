UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Pass 9 Million: AFP Tally

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:28 PM

More than nine million people have now been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally drawing on official sources, as of Monday 1520 GMT

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :More than nine million people have now been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally drawing on official sources, as of Monday 1520 GMT.

More than half of the 9,000,091 cases are in Europe and the United States: Europe having recorded 2,537,451 and the United States 2,281,903.

The number of cases worldwide has doubled since May 16 and more than a million new cases have been recorded in the past seven days. The official figures nevertheless reflect only a fraction of the true number, as many countries only test serious cases.

