Coronavirus: China and 17 European countries to hold video conference to find out solution

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang, officials and experts would attend the conference to share information and experience regarding prevention and control of the disease.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) China and seventeen European countries are going to hold video conference today to tackle the menace of “Coronavirus”, Radio Pakistan said here on Friday.

“The purpose of this video conference is to tackle the challenge of Coroanvirus,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The latest reports said that death toll from the novel Coronavirus rose to 5,000 people across the world. At least 3, 176 people died of the virus in China, 1, 016 in Italy and 514 in Iran and many uncounted deaths in different countries.

COVID-19—a deadly virus that originated from Wuhan province of China last year in December spread to all over the world. So far, 134, 3000 were found infected of the virus in 121 countries.