UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Circulating In Russia Has No Dangerous Mutations - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

Coronavirus Circulating in Russia Has No Dangerous Mutations - Watchdog

The coronavirus circulating in Russia does not have any mutations that could make it more dangerous, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The coronavirus circulating in Russia does not have any mutations that could make it more dangerous, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Popova said that the coronavirus imported from China was currently not circulating on the Russian territory.

"As of today ... we know for sure that the viruses circulating in the Russian Federation have no dangerous mutations or mutations that could be potentially dangerous for the epidemiological situation, all the changes that we see do not result in virus mutations regarding people, so, the virus does not become either angrier or kinder due to these changes," Popova said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia China All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

10 seconds ago

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

35 minutes ago

UN Support Mission Welcomes Intra-Libyan Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Kabul, Taliban to Move On to Subst ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Says Willing to Meet With Public A ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Committed to Promoting "Troika Plus" Talks ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.