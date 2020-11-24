Coronavirus Circulating in Russia Has No Dangerous Mutations - Watchdog

The coronavirus circulating in Russia does not have any mutations that could make it more dangerous, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The coronavirus circulating in Russia does not have any mutations that could make it more dangerous, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Popova said that the coronavirus imported from China was currently not circulating on the Russian territory.

"As of today ... we know for sure that the viruses circulating in the Russian Federation have no dangerous mutations or mutations that could be potentially dangerous for the epidemiological situation, all the changes that we see do not result in virus mutations regarding people, so, the virus does not become either angrier or kinder due to these changes," Popova said at a press conference.