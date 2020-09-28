UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims More Lives In Brazil, Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Coronavirus claims more lives in Brazil, Mexico

:At least 335 more lives were lost to the novel coronavirus while over 14,300 new infections were confirmed in Brazil over the last 24 hours, health authorities said late Sunday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 335 more lives were lost to the novel coronavirus while over 14,300 new infections were confirmed in Brazil over the last 24 hours, health authorities said late Sunday.

The death toll in the world's third worst-hit country hit 141,741.

The Health Ministry confirmed 14,318 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to over 4.73 million.

Over 4.17 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

The financial hub of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, remains the country's hardest-hit region.

In Mexico, the total number of cases rose to 730,317, including 76,430 fatalities and 616,696 recoveries, according to official figures.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 998,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December, according to the latest figures by US' Johns Hopkins University.

Over 33.08 million infections have been reported worldwide, with close to 22.93 million recoveries.

