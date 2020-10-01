Coronavirus claims over 1,500 more lives in Brazil, Mexico

No less than 1,514 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil and Mexico, while over 38,000 new infections were confirmed in the two countries over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Wednesday

At least 1,031 more patients died in Brazil, raising the death toll in the world's third worst-hit country to 143,952.

The Health Ministry confirmed 33,413 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to over 4.81 million.

More than 4.18 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

The financial hub of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, remains the country's hardest-hit region.

In Mexico, 5,053 more infections and 483 virus-related fatalities were registered.

The total COVID-19 case count now stands at 743,216, including 77,646 fatalities and 533,886 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than a million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 34 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 23.6 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.