UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Over 1,500 More Lives In Brazil, Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:13 PM

Coronavirus claims over 1,500 more lives in Brazil, Mexico

No less than 1,514 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil and Mexico, while over 38,000 new infections were confirmed in the two countries over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Wednesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :No less than 1,514 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil and Mexico, while over 38,000 new infections were confirmed in the two countries over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Wednesday.

At least 1,031 more patients died in Brazil, raising the death toll in the world's third worst-hit country to 143,952.

The Health Ministry confirmed 33,413 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to over 4.81 million.

More than 4.18 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

The financial hub of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, remains the country's hardest-hit region.

In Mexico, 5,053 more infections and 483 virus-related fatalities were registered.

The total COVID-19 case count now stands at 743,216, including 77,646 fatalities and 533,886 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than a million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 34 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 23.6 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Died Brazil Mexico Hub December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

10 minutes ago

Japan eases entry restrictions for medium, long-te ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Weakens Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners, ..

3 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

29 minutes ago

IMF agrees $6.5 bn Ecuador loan to fight virus dow ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.