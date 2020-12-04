UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Could Push Over 200 Million More People Into Extreme Poverty: UN Data

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:25 AM

Coronavirus could push over 200 million more people into extreme poverty: UN data

An additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030, due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number to more than a billion worldwide, a new study from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has found

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030, due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number to more than a billion worldwide, a new study from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has found.

According to the study, released on Thursday, such a "high damage" scenario would mean a protracted recovery from COVID-19, anticipating that 80 per cent of the pandemic-induced economic crisis would continue over a decade.

A tight focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), could slow the rise of extreme poverty lifting 146 million from its grip and even exceed the development trajectory the world was on before the pandemic, UNDP said.

Such an ambitious but feasible "SDG push" scenario would also narrow the gender poverty gap, and reduce the female poverty headcount, even taking into account the current impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency added.

A "Baseline COVID" scenario, based on current mortality rates and the most recent growth projections by the International Monetary Fund, would result in 44 million more people living in extreme poverty by 2030 compared to the development trajectory the world was on before the pandemic.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "tipping point" and the future would depend on decisions made today.

"As this new poverty research highlights, the COVID-19 pandemic is a tipping point, and the choices leaders take now could take the world in very different directions. We have an opportunity to invest in a decade of action that not only helps people recover from COVID-19, but that re-sets the development path of people and planet towards a fairer, resilient and green future." The concerted SDG interventions suggested by the study combine behavioural changes through nudges for both governments and citizens, such as improved effectiveness and efficiency in governance and changes in consumption patterns of food, energy and water.

The proposed interventions also focus on global collaboration for climate action, additional investments in COVID-19 recovery, and the need for improved broadband access and technology innovation.

The study was jointly prepared by UNDP and the Pardee Center for International Futures at the University of Denver. It assesses the impact of different COVID-19 recovery scenarios on sustainable development, and evaluates multidimensional effects of the pandemic over the next ten years.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Water Denver Sudanese Pound Undp From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

24 seconds ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

33 seconds ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.