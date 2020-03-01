Coronavirus Count in France Reaches 100 - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The number of infections with the new coronavirus in France spiked by a quarter over the day to 100, the country's director general for health said at an evening press briefing on Saturday.

Eighty-six infected people are receiving medical treatment, nine of them are in a critical condition, Jerome Salomon was cited as saying by the French BFMTV channel.

Twelve others have been cured, while two people ” aged 81 and 60 ” have died.

The previous count was published at 1 p.m. (12:00 GMT) on Saturday and stood at 73 cases. Infections have been reported in 11 regions.