Coronavirus Count in France Reaches 100 - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The number of infections with the new coronavirus in France spiked by a quarter over the day to 100, the country's director general for health said at an evening press briefing on Saturday.

Eighty-six infected people are receiving medical treatment, nine of them are in a critical condition, Jerome Salomon was cited as saying by the French BFMTV channel.

Twelve others have been cured, while two people aged 81 and 60 have died.

The previous count was published at 1 p.m. (12:00 GMT) on Saturday and stood at 73 cases. Infections have been reported in 11 regions.