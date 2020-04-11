UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis Boosts Merkel's Rating In Germany - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Coronavirus Crisis Boosts Merkel's Rating in Germany - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Thirty percent of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to stay in office past 2021, a poll conducted this week by YouGov for the German news agency dpa has revealed.

Twenty-one percent of those polled in February, before the coronavirus crisis hit Germany, wanted Merkel to keep her job after the 2021 general election, while 64 percent were against.

The number of those who want her to step down has shrunk to 53 percent, with further 17 percent saying they have not decided.

Merkel, who has been leading Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, stepped down as head of her conservative Social Democrats (CDU) in 2018 and said she would not seek another term as chancellor.

The survey showed that Bavarian governor Markus Soeder has surpassed his main rival, Friedrich Merz, who led pre-crisis polls. Soeder now has 27 percent of votes, trailed by the former CDU parliamentary faction chief with 12 percent.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, is on 8 percent, Health Minister Jens Spahn on 7 percent, and Norbert Roettgen, the head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, on 3 percent.

Related Topics

Governor Europe Parliament German Job Germany Angela Merkel February Democrats 2018 Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

26 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

26 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

42 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.