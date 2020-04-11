(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Thirty percent of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to stay in office past 2021, a poll conducted this week by YouGov for the German news agency dpa has revealed.

Twenty-one percent of those polled in February, before the coronavirus crisis hit Germany, wanted Merkel to keep her job after the 2021 general election, while 64 percent were against.

The number of those who want her to step down has shrunk to 53 percent, with further 17 percent saying they have not decided.

Merkel, who has been leading Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, stepped down as head of her conservative Social Democrats (CDU) in 2018 and said she would not seek another term as chancellor.

The survey showed that Bavarian governor Markus Soeder has surpassed his main rival, Friedrich Merz, who led pre-crisis polls. Soeder now has 27 percent of votes, trailed by the former CDU parliamentary faction chief with 12 percent.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, is on 8 percent, Health Minister Jens Spahn on 7 percent, and Norbert Roettgen, the head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, on 3 percent.