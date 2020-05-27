UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis Disproportionally Affects Young People, Forces 1 In 6 Out Of Work - UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:04 PM

Coronavirus Crisis Disproportionally Affects Young People, Forces 1 in 6 Out of Work - UN

Young people will disproportionally bear the brunt of the novel coronavirus crisis, with over one in six individuals having become unemployed since the onset of the pandemic, the United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a report on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Young people will disproportionally bear the brunt of the novel coronavirus crisis, with over one in six individuals having become unemployed since the onset of the pandemic, the United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a report on Wednesday.

"The most recent figures show that young people are disproportionately affected by the COVID 19 crisis, with multiple shocks including disruption to education and training, employment and income losses, and greater difficulties in finding a job," the report said. "Over one in six young people surveyed have stopped working since the onset of the COVID 19 crisis."

ILO warned about a risk of the emergence of a so-called lockdown generation that will enter the labor market during the economic recession caused by the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus.

The young people might be facing the devastating effects of protracted unemployment for a decade or so, ILO said.

ILO pointed out that the largest decline in working hours is expected to be seen in the Americas, reaching 13.1 percent in the second quarter of the year. In Europe and Central Asia, that drop is estimated at 12.9 percent and above 9.5 percent for other regions.

To prevent the youth from becoming a "lockdown generation," governments should urgently implement large-scale employment policy responses, including employment and training guarantee programs, ILO said.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Europe Job Young Ilo Market From Asia Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Revises Coopera ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending rules relati ..

21 minutes ago

Eight Percent of New York City Residents Have Test ..

1 minute ago

Poland's Ruling Party PiS Says June 28 Target Date ..

1 minute ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Nears 87,000 ..

6 minutes ago

Proposals on Recovery Fund, 2021-2027 Budget to Be ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.