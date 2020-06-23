Coronavirus Crisis Exposes Lack of Dignified Mental Health Care - UN

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the prevalence of dated practices in treating mental health patients that rely heavily on coercion, a UN special rapporteur on the right to health said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the prevalence of dated practices in treating mental health patients that rely heavily on coercion, a UN special rapporteur on the right to health said Tuesday.

"COVID-19 forces us to rethink now more than ever mental health care and to integrate human rights to move away from the paradigm of forcibly confining persons with disabilities in psychiatric institutions," Dainius Puras of Lithuania said.

Much like other institutions with confined populations, psychiatric hospitals have been among the hardest hit during the outbreak.

Social distancing in mental health care facilities is easier said than done, while denying patients social interaction is harmful.

Puras said the pandemic once again proved that outpatient care for mental illnesses was much more preferable than coercive measures and overused biomedical interventions that are routinely abused, resulting in discrimination, social exclusion and isolation.

Governments and international organizations must take efforts to reduce the use of institutionalization in mental health care and replace it with quality care in the community, the health care watchdog concluded.