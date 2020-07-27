UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Crisis In South Africa Worse Than Anticipated - WHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A rapid increase in coronavirus cases is overwhelming South Africa's health system, exceeding the expectations of its spread, with the lockdown easing possibly contributing to higher transmission rates, the regional adviser for Africa with the World Health Organization's Health Emergency Programme told Sputnik.

"While an increase was predicted, I think the situation that we are seeing in South Africa at the moment is exceeding the expectations at this point. It is almost overwhelming the system. It is higher than has been anticipated," Miriam Nanyunja said in an interview.

South Africa started gradually easing the lockdown in May in order to salvage the pandemic-hit economy, allowing for small businesses to open to feed the communities.

"They had to do that to balance between people's survival and public health. What I think has been the challenge is when they eased these restrictions people came out a little bit fatigued by the interventions and there's been a bit of complacency," Nanyunja said.

She said this complacency was especially pronounced in places with a high population density. People moving in and out of crowded cities for work without strictly observing prevention measures, driving the transmission rate upwards.

South Africa's Department of Health reported 13,944 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 421,996, with 6,343 people dying from the virus since the start of the outbreak.

