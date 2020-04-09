UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis May Plunge Half-Billion More People Into Poverty - UN Study

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Coronavirus Crisis May Plunge Half-Billion More People Into Poverty - UN Study

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic may push around a half billion more people around the world beyond the poverty line, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephene Dujarric told reporters on Thursday citing a new UN University study.

"A new study published today by the United Nations University warned that the economic fallout for the pandemic could increase global poverty by as much as half a billion people," Dujarric said during a briefing. "That's 8 percent of the human population. This will be the first time that poverty is increased globally since 1990.

"

He warned that the setback of this size would reverse a decade of global progress on poverty reduction.

"The study further shows that the achievement of the 2030 agenda and in particular the sustainable development goals of no-poverty and zero hunger is under considerable threat," Dujarric added.

Researchers base their projections on a scenario of a 20 percent decrease in income or consumption. The latest available data, quoted by CNBC tv Channel, suggest that there were around 3.4 billion people living on less than $5.50 a day in 2018.

Related Topics

World United Nations Progress May 2018 TV Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

25 seconds ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

27 seconds ago

OPCW Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria Violates ..

28 seconds ago

FM, Australian counterpart discuss Covid-19 pandem ..

30 seconds ago

MNA urges MQM-P workers to reach to people in need ..

4 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.