Coronavirus Crisis May Plunge Half-Billion More People Into Poverty - UN Study

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic may push around a half billion more people around the world beyond the poverty line, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephene Dujarric told reporters on Thursday citing a new UN University study.

"A new study published today by the United Nations University warned that the economic fallout for the pandemic could increase global poverty by as much as half a billion people," Dujarric said during a briefing. "That's 8 percent of the human population. This will be the first time that poverty is increased globally since 1990.

"

He warned that the setback of this size would reverse a decade of global progress on poverty reduction.

"The study further shows that the achievement of the 2030 agenda and in particular the sustainable development goals of no-poverty and zero hunger is under considerable threat," Dujarric added.

Researchers base their projections on a scenario of a 20 percent decrease in income or consumption. The latest available data, quoted by CNBC tv Channel, suggest that there were around 3.4 billion people living on less than $5.50 a day in 2018.