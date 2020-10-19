Coronavirus death toll in Africa tops 39,700

The death toll in Africa from the novel coronavirus reached 39,738, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll in Africa from the novel coronavirus reached 39,738, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases have now crossed 1.64 million while more than 1.35 million patients have recovered.

Regionally, Southern Africa saw the most number of cases and deaths that have now stood at 776,000 and 19,900, respectively.

However, the region also has by far the largest number of recoveries that has now stood at 691,200.

North Africa recorded 430,200 cases, 12,400 deaths and 319,400 recoveries; East Africa 194,300 cases, 3,600 deaths and 121,900 recoveries; West Africa 185,000 cases, 2,700 deaths and 170,800 recoveries; and Central Africa 59,300 cases, 1,100 deaths and 52,800 recoveries.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 39.96 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 27.49 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.