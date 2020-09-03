UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Asia Tops 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:44 PM

Coronavirus death toll in Asia tops 100,000

Asia has registered more than 100,000 deaths linked to the new coronavirus since it first emerged in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 0800 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Asia has registered more than 100,000 deaths linked to the new coronavirus since it first emerged in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 0800 GMT on Thursday.

A total of 100,667 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the region out of 5,420,803 officially declared cases, with 4,255,760 people considered to have recovered.

In terms of fatalities, India is the most affected country with nearly three-quarters of total deaths in the region -- 67,376 deaths from 3,853,406 cases.

It is followed by Indonesia with 7,616 deaths from 180,646 cases and Pakistan (6,328 deaths, 297,014 cases).

The continent, which had successfully contained the virus after its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has faced an increase in the daily number of cases and deaths since August.

Nearly 90,000 infections and 1,200 fatalities have been reported on average every day for the past week.

This represents an 11 percent increase in the number of cases and a six percent rise in the number of deaths over the previous week.

The region also had the most cases in one week at 618,000 and the second highest number of deaths at 8,600, a figure topped only by Latin America, which still records more than 16,000 deaths weekly.

As well as being the worst-hit country in Asia, India has also reported the biggest surge in the world in a week, with more than half a million new cases (up 15 percent in seven days) and more than 6,800 new deaths (up five percent).

In terms of deaths, Asia is the fourth most affected region in the world, behind Latin America and the Caribbean (282,979 deaths, 7,514,473 cases), Europe (216,596 deaths, 4,049,902 cases), the United States and Canada (194,915 deaths, 6,244,459 cases).

It is ahead of the middle East (37,004 deaths, 1,524,773 cases), Africa (30,260 deaths, 1,267,343 cases), and Oceania (707 deaths, 29,320 cases).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa World Europe China Canada Wuhan Indonesia United States Middle East August December From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Date of Meeting of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers ..

1 minute ago

Facebook launches new product in Pakistan to limit ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous caricature ..

32 minutes ago

All foreign, local players will be available for r ..

45 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.03 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.