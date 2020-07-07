Coronavirus Death Toll in Brazil Surpasses 65,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil increased by 620 over the past 24 hours to 65,487, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally grew by 20,229 to 1,623,284, the ministry said.

The day before, the death count was up 602 and the number of confirmed cases increased by 26,000.

A total of 927,292 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the disease outbreak start.