Coronavirus Death Toll In Brazil Surpasses 65,000 - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil increased by 620 over the past 24 hours to 65,487, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
The case tally grew by 20,229 to 1,623,284, the ministry said.
The day before, the death count was up 602 and the number of confirmed cases increased by 26,000.
A total of 927,292 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the disease outbreak start.