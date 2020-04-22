Coronavirus Death Toll in Brazil Tops 2,700 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil over the past 24 hours has risen by 166 to 2,741, the country's Health Ministry said.

Earlier reports said the number of deaths stood at 2,845, but the figure was then adjusted to 2,575.

The ministry said the number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 43,079.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.