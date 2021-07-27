Coronavirus Death Toll in Brazil Tops 550,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) More than 550,000 patients with COVID-19 have died in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 578 people have died, bringing the death toll to 550,502. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19.7 million cases of coronavirus have been registered in Brazil.

More than 18.3 million people have recovered.