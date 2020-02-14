UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll In China Reaches 1,380, Over 63,800 People Infected - Authorities

Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across China, has reached 63,851, with 1,380 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

"As of midnight on February 13 [16:00 GMT Thursday], the National Health Commission received information about 63,851 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 55,748 currently ill people. 10,204 people are in critical condition, 1,380 have died, 6,723 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The commission explained the inconsistency with previous figures with an error in statistics, gathered from the province of Hubei, where 108 fatalities were counted twice.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

