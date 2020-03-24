UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In France Rises By 186 In Past 24 Hours To Total Of 860

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:05 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in Past 24 Hours to Total of 860

France has registered 186 deaths from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 860, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) France has registered 186 deaths from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 860, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

"A total of 19,856 cases have been confirmed so far in France ... 860 people died," Veran said at a briefing.

According to Veran, 8,675 coronavirus-infected people are hospitalized, including 2,082 in intensive care units.

Related Topics

France Died From

Recent Stories

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

4 minutes ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

43 minutes ago

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit ..

43 minutes ago

UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.