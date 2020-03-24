Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in Past 24 Hours to Total of 860

France has registered 186 deaths from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 860, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) France has registered 186 deaths from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 860, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

"A total of 19,856 cases have been confirmed so far in France ... 860 people died," Veran said at a briefing.

According to Veran, 8,675 coronavirus-infected people are hospitalized, including 2,082 in intensive care units.