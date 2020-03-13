Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Increases by 250 in 24 Hours - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The coronavirus death toll in Italy increase by 250 cases in 24 hours, the number of recoveries by 181, Head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said Friday.

"Let's start with recoveries ” there are 181 cases today, the total reached 1,439.

We have also registered 250 fatalities," Borrelli told a briefing.

The cumulative total of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, is now over 17,600, Borrelli said. On Thursday, the number stood at 15,113.