Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises by 602 to Total of 6,078

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Another 602 people died from the COVID-19 infection in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 6,078, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Monday.

"Unfortunately, today we registered 602 deaths," Borrelli said at a briefing. Sunday's death toll stood at 651 people.

"Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered has increased by 408 to a total of 7,423," he added.

According to Borrelli, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country, including deaths and recoveries, has surpassed 63,900.