Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises to 3,405 Surpassing Chinese Death Toll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus infection in Italy rose by 427 in past 24 hours to a total of 3,405 people, while the total number of COVID-19 cases increased by almost 4,500 during the same period, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, today we recorded 427 deaths," Borrelli said at a briefing, adding that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country had surpassed 41,000.

In terms of the number of victims, Italy has surpassed China as the Chinese state committee on healthcare reported earlier on Thursday that 3,245 people had so far become coronavirus victims in the country.