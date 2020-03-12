Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Stands Over 1,000 With 188 New Cases - Civil Protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Italy has increased by 188 cases, Head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the death toll stood at 827.

"We have 213 recoveries today, bringing the total to 1,258 ... We have also registered 188 deaths," Borrelli told a briefing.

According to the official, more than 15,000 cases, including deaths and recoveries, have been registered in the country so far.