Coronavirus Death Toll In Japan Rises By 12 To Top 1,300 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:50 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Japan Rises by 12 to Top 1,300 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan has risen by 12 over the past 24 hours to surpass 1,300, the NHK television channel reported.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 429 to 69,228.

The number of deaths currently stands at 1,311.

A total of 57,461 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 844,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.1 million.

