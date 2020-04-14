UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Kazakhstan Rises To 14 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Kazakhstan Rises to 14 - Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) SULTAN, April 14 (Sputnik) - The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in Kazakhstan has risen by two to 14 over the past 24 hours, the republic's Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

A total of 1,091 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kazakhstan. A state of emergency was imposed in the country March 16.

"Fourteen people have died from this virus," Birtanov said at a government meeting.

According to the state of emergency commission's response center, one death was registered in Nur-Sultan and one in Shymkent.

Related Topics

Died Shymkent Kazakhstan March April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

9 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.