Coronavirus Death Toll in Kazakhstan Rises to 14 - Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) SULTAN, April 14 (Sputnik) - The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in Kazakhstan has risen by two to 14 over the past 24 hours, the republic's Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.

A total of 1,091 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kazakhstan. A state of emergency was imposed in the country March 16.

"Fourteen people have died from this virus," Birtanov said at a government meeting.

According to the state of emergency commission's response center, one death was registered in Nur-Sultan and one in Shymkent.