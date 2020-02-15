UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Reaches 1,523, Over 66,000 Infected - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:30 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 1,523, Over 66,000 Infected - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 66,492, with 1,523 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"As of midnight on February 14 [16:00 GMT Thursday], the National Health Commission received information about 66,492 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 56,873 currently ill people. 11,053 people are in critical condition, 1,523 have died, 8,096 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

