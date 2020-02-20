UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Reaches 2,118, Over 74,000 Infected - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:30 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 2,118, Over 74,000 Infected - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 74,576, with 2,118 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 74,576 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 56,303 currently ill people. 11,864 people are in critical condition, 2,118 have died, 16,155 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

6 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

7 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

7 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

7 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

8 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.