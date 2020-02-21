Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 2,236, Over 75,000 Infected - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 75,465, with 2,236 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 75,465 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 54,965 currently ill people. 11,633 people are in critical condition, 2,236 have died, 18,264 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.