Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Reaches 2,345, Over 76,000 Infected - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 2,345, Over 76,000 Infected - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 76,288, with 2,345 patients having died of the disease dubbed COVID-19, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 76,288 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 53,284 currently ill people. 11,477 people are in critical condition, 2,345 have died, 20,659 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

