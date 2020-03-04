Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 2,981 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 38 to 2,981, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 119 to 80,270, the state health committee said Wednesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,270 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 27,433 people who are currently sick (6,416 are in serious condition), 49,856 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,981 died," the committee said.