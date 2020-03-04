UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Reaches 2,981 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Reaches 2,981 - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 38 to 2,981, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 119 to 80,270, the state health committee said Wednesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,270 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 27,433 people who are currently sick (6,416 are in serious condition), 49,856 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,981 died," the committee said.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

6 hours ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

7 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.