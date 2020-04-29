Coronavirus Death Toll in Mexico Exceeds 1,500 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen to 1,569, the country's Health Ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,223, it said.

The number of positive COVID tests has reached 16,752, and active cases to 5,329, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,954,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 202,000 people have died from the disease.