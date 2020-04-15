Coronavirus Death Toll in Moldova Rises to 40 - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Four more patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died in Moldova on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 40, the republic's Health Ministry said.

"The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Moldova has reached 40," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.