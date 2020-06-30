Coronavirus Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 35 To 3,796 In Past Day - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 35 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,796, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 35 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.