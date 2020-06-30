Coronavirus Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 35 to 3,796 in Past Day - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Tue 30th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 35 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,796, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 35 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 23 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.

