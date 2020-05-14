Coronavirus Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 58 To 1,290 - Response Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 58 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,290, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 58 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.