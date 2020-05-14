Coronavirus Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 58 to 1,290 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 58 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,290, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 58 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 53 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.