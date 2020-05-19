Coronavirus Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 71 Over Past 24 Hours To 1,651 - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,651, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 71 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.