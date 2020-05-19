Coronavirus Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 71 Over Past 24 Hours to 1,651 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,651, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 71 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 77 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.