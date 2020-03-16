Coronavirus Death Toll in New York State Increases to 7 While 950 Test Positive - Governor

The US state of New York reported on Monday a total of 950 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and seven deaths fro the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US state of New York reported on Monday a total of 950 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and seven deaths fro the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing.

"Our deaths have increased to seven," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo displayed a table at the briefing that showed a total of 463 cases of infection with the COVId-19 were detected in New York City, 220 in Westchester County, 109 in Nassau, 63 in Suffolk, 16 in Rockland, 12 in Albany, 11 in Orange County, ten in Dutchess, ten in Monroe and seven in Ulster.