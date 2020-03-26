Coronavirus Death Toll in Romania Rises to 17 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Romania has risen to 17, the Digi 24 television channel reported citing a coronavirus response team under the Romanian cabinet.

Earlier, the country's authorities reported 906 cases and 13 deaths.

"The new deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday evening by the Romanian authorities, so the total number of deaths is 17. Eight of them were patients in the county hospital in Suceava," the response team's statement said.