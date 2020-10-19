UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll In Russian Capital Surpasses 6,000 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:50 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in Russian Capital Surpasses 6,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Over 50 COVID-19 patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's total coronavirus death toll to more than 6,000, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 51 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the response center said late on Sunday.

On Saturday, Moscow registered 52 new coronavirus deaths, while on Friday 54 new deaths were reported.

The city's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 6,009.

Russia reported 15,099 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 4,610 of them registered in Moscow.

Russia now has a total of 1,399,334 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 24,187.

