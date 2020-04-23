Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by Two to 16 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by two to 16, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the number of confirmed cases in Transnistria has increased by two to 329.

A total of 23 patients have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,471,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 169,000 people have died from the disease.