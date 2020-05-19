Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by 3 Over Past Day to 33 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by three people, or 10 percent, over the past 24 hours to 33, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the republic (compared to 19 the day before), bringing the overall case tally to 806.

A total of 26 people have recovered over the past day, so the number of recoveries has reached 386.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 311,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.6 million.